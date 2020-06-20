No plans for Putra to join any political bloc, says Ibrahim Ali

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) does not have any plans to join any party bloc soon, said its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali.

He said the 13-month-old party is still comfortable moving by itself without favouring the government or the opposition.

“We are not siding with anyone and we find it is too early to give our support to any particular side. We do not want to be hasty or to become an issue-oriented party,” he told a media conference after a special meeting of the political party today.

Ibrahim, who was the former Pasir Mas MP said Putra has started preparing for the 15th general election (GE15) if it is announced shortly.

“ do not rule out the possibility of GE15 as it can take place at any time, so we must start looking and identifying the constituencies and candidates to contest,” he said.

Ibrahim said Putra would be holding its first party convention in January next year. — Bernama