Minister: Entrepreneur Development Ministry studying creation of online marketing centre for Malaysian cooperatives

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview at the Bernama headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 20 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) is studying the possibility of creating an online marketing centre for cooperative products and hopes to implement it this year.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, today said the study which started since last month was aimed at identifying the marketing approaches that would be beneficial for cooperative members.

“We have some 6.6 million cooperative members besides 14,686 cooperative organisations throughout Malaysia... this represents a big market.

“However, unfortunately, we cannot get access to the products (sold by these cooperatives),” he said.

Wan Junaidi who is also Santubong Member of Parliament said this to reporters after presenting education and medical contribution assistance to the residents in his constituency here, today.

He said the Sarawak government’s initiative to improve the digital connectivity throughout the state by 2025 would also open bigger opportunities for the cooperatives that operate in rural areas, besides expanding their markets.

“We have to cooperate with many parties (to succeed in the implementation of the marketing centre for cooperatives). We are hopeful this (online marketing) can be implemented this year,” he said. — Bernama