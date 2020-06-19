Sec-gen warns Bersatu members to respect party logo after black flag campaign

Bersatu sec-gen Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that action can be taken against members who mock the party logo. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today warned party members to respect the party logo after some posted a monochrome version on social media, in a symbolic act of protest.

Hamzah, who is also the home minister, said that action can be taken against members who mock the party logo.

“A logo is a symbol. As a member who truly loves his party, the symbol should be appreciated by all.

“Members should defend the logo. Those who mocked (mempermainkan) the logo showed that they don’t love the symbol of the party,” he told a press conference after attending the ‘Majlis Penyampaian Pangkat Posthumous Skim Ex-Gratia Kerja Polis Diraja Malaysia’ at the Seniors Officers’ Mess, North Brigade, General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta here.

“I advise them not to do it anymore as action can be taken against them,” he added.

On Tuesday, several supporters rejigged the party’s red-and-white logo to black-and-white as a way of telling president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that he has led Bersatu astray, leaders behind the campaign said.

Bersatu leaders supportive of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, including his son and disputed deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, and disputed Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman posted the blacked-out flag on their social media accounts immediately after organisers launched the campaign.

Malay Mail understands the campaign was the brainchild of grassroots members from the party’s Selangor chapter.

The campaign came ahead of a court hearing held yesterday, where Dr Mahathir and his faction filed a lawsuit to challenge Bersatu’s termination of their memberships, besides also seeking compensation.

In their lawsuit where they are seeking 26 court orders, Dr Mahathir and the other affected individuals wanted the court to declare that Bersatu president Muhyiddin is not the acting chairman of the party and that Hamzah’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general is invalid, and to even have the latter two terminated as party members.