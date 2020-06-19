Health Ministry declares Covid-19 outbreak in immigration depots ‘under control’

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of noon there are only eight pending tests results from the Bukit Jalil depot and no new cases reported at the Semenyih and Sepang detention centres as of today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Covid-19 spread in the three immigration depots are now “under control” having tested and placing nearly all high-risk detainees under quarantine, the Ministry of Health announced today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of noon there are only eight pending tests results from the Bukit Jalil depot and no new cases reported at the Semenyih and Sepang detention centres as of today.

“I think we have the situation under control,” he told the ministry’s daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya.

“If you look at the cases there are only eight pending results for repeat tests, which means nobody is waiting for their results anymore.

“So even if they (the eight) are positive that means we only have eight new cases.”

MOH reported a total of 776 positive cases from the depot clusters as of noon today. 88 per cent or 664 of the cases are from the Bukit Jalil detention centre, believed to be the source of the outbreak in the depots.

