Hannah Yeoh says meeting police on June 23, repeats being investigated over tweet on child marriage

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said today she will appear at Bukit Aman next Tuesday (June 23) to assist the police in the investigations into a message about child marriage that she has already said was not from her.

The former women, family and community development deputy minister also said the police have notified her that they were additionally investigating her related tweet on March 9 about the fate of Pakatan Harapan’s national roadmap to combat child marriage under the new government.

“I am prepared to give full cooperation to the police regarding the matter. Bukit Aman yesterday also issued a statement saying I will be called in to facilitate investigations under the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code, and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” Yeoh said in a statement.

Yeoh previously said she was informed on March 11 about a poster using her photograph and which attributed a false statement to her.

The poster portrayed Yeoh as saying that under her successor, PAS MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, underage marriage to legalise sexual intercourse with children would become widespread.

Yesterday, the police issued a statement confirming that Yeoh was being investigated over the remarks from the poster that she previously rejected as false.

Today, the former deputy minister again rejected the remarks attributed to her.

“I wish to reiterate that the statement is not from me and is false,” she said.

The police investigation on Yeoh has drawn criticism from former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was also the minister for women, family and community development when Yeoh was at the ministry.

Others such as former minister in the prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said have also criticised the investigation as a bad precedent that would expose lawmakers to “unnecessary” questioning for expressing their view.