Former Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen executive to face CBT charges today

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A former accounts executive of Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen (YNY), owned by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and several of her family members will be charged at the Sessions Court here today for criminal breach of trust involving losses amounting to RM2.6 million.

According to the court registry, the case will be heard in front of judges Hasbullah Adam, Sabariah Othman and Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail at 9am today.

They are expected to face 155 charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The woman had resigned from her accounts executive position at the charity-based foundation on Jan 23, 2019, just as an internal audit was carried out.

The audit found that the suspect had committed criminal breach of trust and had acquired cash assets without permission from the board of trustees.

The case was later referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers. — Bernama