19-year-old involved in bank-robbery-turned-hostage-situation in Kota Tinggi, shot dead by guard (VIDEO)

A screenshot of hostages running out of the bank in Kota Tinggi, Johor, June 18, 2020. — Picture from Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A 19-year-old suspect was fatally shot by a security guard in a robbery-turned-hostage-situation in Air Tawar, Kota Tinggi earlier today, Harian Metro reports.

The incident took place at a bank in Air Tawar, involving an armed robber who supposedly took a bank customer hostage during the ordeal.

Since this afternoon, there have been several videos that have gone viral on Facebook and even on Whatsapp on the incident.

In one of the purported videos, the suspect was seen wielding a weapon to a female hostage’s neck while another person was heard trying to calm the suspect.

A man in a white uniform was also seen standing apprehensively, observing the suspect.

Several other videos have emerged of local residents standing outside of the bank, witnessing the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ashmon Bajah also confirmed with Harian Metro that the suspect, aged 19, was fatally shot by the bank’s security guard

“No injuries were reported on the hostage or the bank employees involved. The suspect’s body is brought to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem,’’ he reportedly said.

Ashmon also stated that the suspect had no prior criminal history and was armed with a sickle.