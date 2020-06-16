PMO: Muhyiddin fully cleared of cancer

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen during a special interview at his office at Perdana Putra, April 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s doctors have declared him clear of cancer, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

The matter was contained in a statement rejecting a foreign website’s allegation that the prime minister had breached his mandatory 14-day medical quarantine for being a close contact to a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

“With regards to Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s health conditions, as reported in the media previously, several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and there is no evidence of the recurring of the disease, and therefore the prime minister is medically fit to carry out his duties,” the PMO said.

The statement was accompanied by a medical report issued by a Dr Lai Kam Seng with the Pantai Medical Centre dated June 12 that confirmed the prime minister to be cancer-free.

It was disclosed in 2018 that Muhyiddin had cancer of the pancreas that required him to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy.

In July the same year, he took medical leave in order to have the tumour removed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

He returned to work in August of 2018 and insisted that he was well enough to continue with his duties then as the home minister and the elected representative of Pagoh.



