AirAsia: Inflight social distancing not mandatory as infection risk is low

AirAsia chief executive officer Riad Asmat says planes have features that lower the risk of inflight infection such as High Efficiency Particulate Air filters that ensure the air inside planes is always clean, and the air quality is comparable to that in a hospital operating room. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd has welcomed the government’s decision to not make inflight social distancing mandatory, quoting the International Airline Transport Association’s (IATA) assertion that the risk of infection while flying is very low.

“Planes have features that lower the risk of inflight infection such as High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that ensure the air inside planes is always clean, and the air quality is comparable to that in a hospital operating room,” chief executive officer Riad Asmat told Bernama.

He said AirAsia also welcomes the reopening of domestic travel following the recent announcement of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) as well as incentives such as RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses until December 2021.

“Holding strong to our mantra ‘Now Everyone Can Fly’, we wholeheartedly support the government’s launch of the Unlimited Pass to stimulate and revive Malaysia’s domestic tourism,” he said.

On June 7, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced several relaxations under the RMCO, including allowing interstate travel from June 10.

Following that, AirAsia launched its Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia at RM399 for all AirAsia BIG members based in Malaysia. It can be purchased via the “Unlimited 399” tab in AirAsia’s website or mobile app from June 11 to June 13, 2020, for travel between June 25, 2020 and March 31, 2021. ― Bernama