Cuepacs calls on TNB to review discount offer

A view of Tenaga Nasional Berhad headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 13, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has been urged to re-evaluate the electricity bill discounts offered to consumers during movement control order (MCO).

The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat said TNB had offered discounts of 50 per cent, 25 per cent, 15 per cent and two per cent to users based on their respective consumption, however only those with low consumption would benefit more from the discount.

“Only a few, who are eligible, get to enjoy the maximum discount rate because TNB itself has expected higher consumption because most people are spending their time at home.

“In our opinion, the discount rate should be around 25 to 50 per cent from the total bill without taking into consideration the quantum of consumption,” he said in a statement, here, today.

According to Adnan, the initiative could help all parties in the current situation as many people are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak including many who lost their job and source of income during MCO.

On June 8, Bernama reported over 80 per cent of TNB customers enjoyed discounts of between 15 to 50 per cent following the consumption of electricity at a maximum rate of 600 kilowatt per month from April 1 until Sept 30, this year.

Under the Prihatin package the utility company is offering bill discounts at 50 per cent for energy use under 200 kilowatts, 25 per cent (201-300 kilowatt) and 15 per cent (301-600 kilowatt).

The government has also decided to give a discount of two per cent to all other users in trading, industrial and specific agricultural categories as well as domestic users for electricity consumption during the period.

Meanwhile Adnan said following the numerous grievances by the people over the bill calculation method, the matter should be taken seriously by TNB to avoid confusion or the perception of oppressing the people. — Bernama