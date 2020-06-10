Anwar: 107 ‘Pakatan Plus’ MPs stand united in Opposition to defend people’s mandate in corruption fight

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at the party's headquarters following a four-hour meeting with other Pakatan leaders in Petaling Jaya June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said all 107 MPs from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu faction and Warisan will stay united in Opposition to defend the mandate that was given to them in the 2018 general election.

In his Facebook Live event today, Anwar commented that in a meeting that he chaired at the PKR headquarters yesterday, all of them pledged to remain united in resisting Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s “unclean” administration.

“Regardless of the strategy, the Opposition must stand firm together.

“There are currently 107 (MPs) of us in this group. We must make sure the people’s mandate is respected and that the confusion, disgrace and corruption must be stopped,” he said without elaborating further.

Yesterday, PH, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Warisan Sabah leaders met in Petaling Jaya and said they have made “very positive” progress.

In a joint statement, the parties said any decision from the meeting will be finalised in the coming week.

“Today’s meeting saw a holistic discussion about each party’s stand and showed very positive progress.

“The process to finalise all decisions will be done within this week,” it said.

The statement was jointly signed by Anwar, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, Bersatu’s disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

In a separate statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the meeting was chaired by Anwar and held to ascertain each party leaders’ sentiments at a time when the PH coalition appears to be on the brink of collapse.

“The meeting was to explore in detail each party’s stand currently, and the meeting was received positively by all,” Fahmi said in a statement.

It has been rumoured that Pakatan Plus — a moniker for a loose coalition that includes PH, the faction of former component Bersatu now led by Dr Mohamad and Warisan — has managed to gain the upper hand in the Dewan Rakyat, barely a few months after it lost power during the February political crisis.

However, there are still disputes within the coalition over its prime ministerial candidate, with both Dr Mahathir and Anwar’s camps said to still be at loggerheads over the matter.

Several party insiders also pointed out that Opposition Leader Anwar did not attend the meetings involving leaders of PH parties and allied parties.