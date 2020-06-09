Senior citizen pleads not guilty to drink-driving in Kangar

According to the charge, the accused was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with the presence of 146 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 milimetres of blood in his system. — AFP pic

KANGAR, June 9 — A house painter pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of drink-driving which led to injuries to a motorcyclist at Jalan Raja Syed Saffi, Bintong, last month.

The accused, Kang Jin Khong, 62, made the plea after the charge was read out to him by a court interpreter before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain.

According to the charge, the accused was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with the presence of 146 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 milimetres of blood in his system.

The reading was over the permitted limit of 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood, and resulting in him failing to control the vehicle which led to injuries to Bishamhadi Mohamad Hasbi, 41, at 11.45 pm, on May 31.

He was charged under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries imprisonment of between three to 10 years and fine of between RM8,000 to RM20,000, and revocation of driving license, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Zulfadzli Salleh from the Kangar district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, while the accused was represented by lawyer Praya Singh.

Kamaliza allowed him bail of RM7,000 in one surety and ordered his driving license to be suspended until the case is completed and set August 27 for re-mention of the case for handing over of the chemical report and documents. — Bernama