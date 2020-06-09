Dr Noor Hisham: Children still categorised high-risk for Covid-19 though no child mortality cases locally

Health D-G Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that even with low Covid-19 infection rates among children locally, it is still the responsibility of adults to ensure that the safety of the young ones is taken care of. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Despite having no Covid-19 deaths from those aged 12 and under, the vulnerability of children and their developing immune systems will see them continue to be categorised as a high-risk group to contract the virus, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health Ministry’s Director-General said that even with low Covid-19 infection rates among children locally, it is still the responsibility of adults to ensure that the safety of the young ones is taken care of.

“So far, cases with children’s involvement is around 6.5 per cent of cases, and definitely no mortality under 12 (years old).

“But certainly it is our role to protect the children and even those in the high-risk groups, because to us, it’s their immunities that may differ a little, because children sometimes, their immunity is not there.

“So that’s why I think it is important to look into it.

Dr Noor Hisham, during his daily Covid-19 press briefing, was responding to questions related to several groups who had cast doubts over why children are seen as a Covid-19 high-risk group considering the low number of cases.

No deaths of children under the age of 12 have been reported locally attributed to Covid-19, but its youngest positive patient was a 12-day old infant.

Malaysia today recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, six of them imported, one from a foreign worker, and zero transmissions among locals.