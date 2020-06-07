KL mayor says yes to opening all markets, bazaars from June 15

DBKL will allow morning markets, night markets and bazaars to operate from June 15 onwards under the recovery movement control order. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will allow morning markets, night markets and bazaars to operate from June 15 onwards under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

However, mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said market will be opened in stages and subject to approval from DBKL’s licencing and petty traders development department.

He also cautioned traders to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP), failing which they will be closed.

“It’s a must to comply with the standard operating procedure that has been set by DBKL, including compliance to current SOP by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry,” Nor Hisham said in a statement today after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Malaysia to be in the RMCO phase from June 10 to August 31.

Under the RMCO, many restrictions placed on various economic sectors will be lifted as the government seeks to balance Malaysia’s economic needs as the Covid-19 cases in the country stabilises and is seen to be under control.

Nor Hisham also reminded market operators and vendors that DBKL is empowered to enforce the law under the Local Government Act 1974, which will result in seizure of the vendor’s equipment and shutting down markets that do not comply with the SOPs.