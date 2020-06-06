Lubok Antu MP meets Muhyiddin and Azmin, pledges support to Perikatan a day after exiting PKR

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang (third left) at a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and senior minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang today pledged his loyalty to Perikatan Nasional (PN) a day after quitting PKR.

Jugah paid a visit to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and senior minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali this morning and passed them a declaration of allegiance.

In the 14th general election, Jugah had stood as an independent candidate before joining forces with PKR. His visit today was posted on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Facebook page where he was seen smiling and handing his declaration of loyalty to Muhyiddin.

In the same posting Bersatu stated that after Jugah, Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fas also met Muhyiddin

He was there to hand in his membership forms to join Bersatu as he is currently an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Azmin congratulated Jugah and welcomed him to join PN.

“This morning I met Jugah, MP for Lubok Antu. I welcome his politics and willingness to join PN for the sake of the people of Lubuk Antu,” Azmin wrote on his own Facebook page.

“As an MP he made the decision to be led by Muhyiddin and the PN government after seeing our commitment and proactiveness in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact on the country.

“He also is happy with PN’s promise to look into the 1963 Malaysian Agreement specifically dealing with the oil and gas industry. He is convinced this government can protect and align their aspirations with those in Sarawak, in particular Lubok Antu.”