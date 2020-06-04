UPM jumps 43 spots in the Asia University Rankings 2020

UPM has climbed up 43 places in the Time Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2020, the biggest jump among Malaysian universities. ― Google Street View screenshot

SERDANG, June 4 — Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) has climbed up 43 places in the Time Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2020, the biggest jump among Malaysian universities.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Aini Ideris, in a statement today, said the UPM currently placed at 145th position, compared to 188th last year.

She said over 60 per cent of the THE Asia University Rankings evaluation were based on quality and high-impact research as opposed to other ranking evaluations that focused more on university’s research reputation.

“This achievement also recognises UPM’s position as a world-renowned research university,” she said.

Aini said UPM ranked the highest among Malaysian universities in research indicator which include publication volume, revenue from research and research reputation.

Yesterday, THE Asia University Rankings announced the ranking list for 489 universities from 30 countries in Asia.

There are five key performance indicators applied in the rankings namely; teaching (25 per cent), research (30 per cent), citations (30 per cent), international outlook (7.5 per cent) and industry income (7.5 per cent). — Bernama