State govt steps up tourism promotion via ‘Melaka eXcess’ app

Tourists take a photo in front of the Stadthuys Building in Melaka April 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, June 4 — The Melaka government is actively promoting a tourism campaign called ‘Dream Now, Travel Later’ to revitalise the state’s tourism sector which is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis said the campaign, from June 1 to Dec 31, can be accessed through an online platform called ‘Melaka eXcess’ which can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store.

He said the campaign allowed various tourism players in the state to offer discounted prices starting from 10 per cent for entrance ticket to their destinations, products and services.

“To date, 80 tourism sector operators in Melaka have registered under the Melaka eXcess application and we are expecting many more to follow suit in the near future to promote their products or services,” he told reporters after presenting food kit aid to 350 registered Melaka trishaw riders here today.

Commenting further, Jailani said among the tourism destinations participating in the campaign are Melaka Wonderland, Crocodile Park, River Cruise, Zoo Melaka, Taming Sari Tower, Mamee Jonker House and Toy Museum as well as Melaka Sentral and Panorama Melaka.

He said tourists who bought tickets via the application are also eligible for lucky draw which offers various prizes such as a Perodua Alza and credit return totalling RM5 million. — Bernama