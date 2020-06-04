PM Muhyiddin completes Covid-19 medical quarantine, back in Putrajaya today

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin returned to work in Putrajaya after completing a 14-day quarantine. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin returned to work at his office in Putrajaya today after completing a 14-day medical quarantine required for being a close contact to a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

His first order of duty was a pre-Cabinet audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via video conferencing.

Muhyiddin then chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting with all ministers in attendance, which was also conducted via video conferencing.

“The meeting today was held via a video conference with Cabinet members seated in two separate meeting rooms at the Perdana Putra building.

“This is the first time the Cabinet meeting is conducted via video conferencing to ensure that social distancing and good health care is practised,” he said on his Facebook page today.

The prime minister had to undergo the quarantine as he and several government officials had attended a meeting with Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he continued to perform his duties remotely during the period.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the PM and others who had attended the post-Cabinet meeting with Niz Azman tested negative for Covid-19 on their 14th day quarantine and were allowed to return to work.