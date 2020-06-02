Prasarana targets 1.4 million passengers a day using rail

Commuters are pictured aboard an MRT train in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is targeting 1.4 million passengers a day using rail transportation in the Klang Valley over the next five years, said its chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said the target was based on a projected increase of 10 per cent annually from 700,000 daily commuters for all Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT) and monorail prior to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“The target is an initiative and campaign to encourage more people to use public transport as a key mode of transportation in the future.

“Post-Covid-19, after workers start coming out in full force to work, the number of passengers will increase and return to normal,” he told reporters after visiting the Sungai Buloh - Kajang MRT depot (MRT SBK) here today.

According to him, public transport is the best option as it can save on financial costs and travel time.

“A journey by car from Sungai Buloh to Kuala Lumpur requires at least RM20 while a ticket for the same journey using MRT SBK, costs RM2 (using the My100 travel pass),” he said.

In the meantime, Tajuddin was pleased with the operation of the MRT SBK service which would celebrate its third anniversary on July 17.

The MRT SBK averaged 204,821 passengers a day before the enforcement of the MCO.

Opened for the first phase on December 16, 2016 before being fully operational on July 17, 2017, the MRT SBK service, handled by Rapid Rail, is also implementing initiatives to address the spread of Covid-19, specifically introducing social distancing practices in trains and stations and numerous new normals in the use of public transportation in the country. — Bernama