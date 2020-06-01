HR Ministry: June 8 public holiday to mark Agong’s birthday must be observed

Monday (June 8) has been declared a public holiday in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Monday (June 8) has been declared a public holiday in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Human Resources Ministry, in a statement, said the declaration is made under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 and gazetted on March 18.

“This public holiday is listed under gazetted compulsory public holidays for employees under Section 60D (1)(a)(ii) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265).

“It cannot be replaced with another day and employees who are instructed to work on this date will have to be paid a public holiday rate in line with provisions under Act 265,” the statement read. — Bernama