Annuar Musa: Umno, allies not swayed by leaked recording of Bersatu leader discussing posts as enticement

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives for a press conference at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Umno and its partners have no issues with leaked recordings purportedly from a Bersatu supreme council meeting prior to the February political crisis, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Umno secretary-general said the recordings were an internal issue at Bersatu and did not affect his party, Barisan Nasional and the Muafakat Nasional alliance with PAS.

“Any recordings or reported versions of what took place in PPBM and PH in February or before are not a problem to Umno, BN and MN.

“Those are internal party affairs. We will keep supporting the PM and concentrate on the agenda to defend the rakyat. Enough with the continued politicking!” he wrote on Twitter.

In the clip leaked yesterday, a senior Bersatu leader is heard saying that Umno MPs could be convinced to defect if they were offered positions as ministers or in government-linked companies (GLCs).

The voice appeared to be of the same leader who spoke in a previously leaked clip and urged the Bersatu supreme council to put its trust in chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, just hours before the so-called “Sheraton Move”.

Bersatu allied with Umno, MN and BN in the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition that took over the government after Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister to trigger the collapse of the PH administration.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and attorney general to investigate the alleged enticement this morning.

Bersatu is locked in a civil war between the factions aligned with Dr Mahathir and president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On Thursday, the party notified Dr Mahathir and four others that their memberships have been revoked for consorting with rival parties in breach of the Bersatu constitution.