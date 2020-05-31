1,800 Raya travellers to Kelantan tested Covid-19 negative, says state health chief

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 31 — A total of 1,800 travellers, permitted to enter Kelantan for Aidilfitri recently were tested negative for Covid-19.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hassan said the department conducted surveillance and screening tests on the travellers, three days before the celebration following the state government’s directive.

“The surveillance and tests were carried out at five entry points including at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa here, throughout the three-day period.

“We are confident that there are no new infection involving travellers who were allowed to enter state recently,” he told reporters after attending a State Security Working Committee meeting, chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kota Darul Naim Complex here, today.

In another development, Dr Zaini said the department has also conducted surveillance on illegal immigrants at Tanah Merah immigration detention depot and several prisons in the state.

“Sixteen samples were taken in Tanah Merah immigration detention depot and 30 samples from prisons, and they were all negative.

“It (surveillance) would be done from time to time depending on the number of detainees brought in in stages,” he said.

Meanwhile, on a pregnant woman who came back to give birth in Kuala Krai, he said the lady is healthy, despite being tested positive with the virus earlier.

He said a new test would be conducted on the patient on the 13th day to verify whether she is still carrying the virus. — Bernama