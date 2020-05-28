Selangor state rep to be probed for alleged violation of Aidilfitri SOP

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the investigation would be conducted under regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, May 28 — A state assemblyman in Selangor will be investigated for allegedly violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Aidilfitri celebration under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), police said today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the investigation would be conducted under regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“If found guilty, the individual is liable to be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed not more than six months or both.

“Police received a report (on the matter) yesterday and the parties involved including the individual who uploaded the photo in question will be called up to help in the probe. (Findings of) the preliminary investigation will be sent to the public prosecutor for further instruction,” he said in a statement here today.

The photo of the assemblyman and his family members numbering more than 20 celebrating Aidilfitri outside a house recently went viral on social media yesterday.

Following that, some netizens questioned whether dignitaries were exempted from the SOP, the enforcement of which has seen many being fined for violating the regulations. — Bernama