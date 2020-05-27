Public must obtain CAAM clearance to fly drones during CMCO, says senior minister

A drone is used to spray disinfectant in Kampung Baru to curb spread of Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Members of the public who wish to fly a drone during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period must first apply and obtain a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because the permit will only be issued by the CAAM and not the National Security Council (MKN), Special Committee or even the Special Ministerial Committee.

“So, they (the public) must obtain the approval (permit from the CAAM), apart from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to fly a drone.

“If the two authorities (CAAM and PDRM) approved, then there should be no problem for the public to fly their drones,” he told the daily press conference on the CMCO here today.

Prior to this, it was reported that all quarters, including the media, have been prohibited from flying drones at any location across in the country while the movement control order (MCO) is being enforced until May 12. — Bernama