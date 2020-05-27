DBKL to keep up inspection of KL Wholesale Market to ensure compliance with Covid-19 mitigation measures

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang May 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will continue to monitor the area around the walls of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market to ensure that no foreigners use it to enter the market.

In a statement issued today, DBKL said patrols and surveillance will be carried out to protect property in the area, and to ensure that the owners, assistants and members of the public comply with the safety, social distancing and cleanliness measures.

In addition, vehicles entering the premises will be monitored and the body temperature of the people taken.

A total of 1,395 vehicles comprising lorries, private cars, motorcycles and taxis were checked today, and health screenings conducted on 1,530 people.

Meanwhile, DBKL have collaborated with Alam Flora, to carry out thorough cleansing works at the Raja Bot Market here from May 18 until today. — Bernama