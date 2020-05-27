Cop among 25 people booked for CMCO violation in Samarahan

Policemen and Army personnel join forces to man the roadblocks at the entrance and exits to Balik Pulau at Jalan Tun Sardon in Penang April 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, May 27 — A policeman from the Samarahan district police headquarters was among 25 people who were issued compounds for violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Infection Areas) Regulations yesterday.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar M M Sree said the policeman and 24 other individuals were detained by a Snap Check monitoring team of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Jalan Tun Openg, Simunjan while riding motorcycles from Simunjan town to Kampung Nanas.

“Checks by the personnel on duty at about 2pm showed that all the 25 people were from Samarahan (district) and failed to show a permit for inter-district travel,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dev Kumar, the 25 individuals also claimed to be taking a leisurely ride from Kota Samarahan to Simunjan as they had not done so in a long time.

He said all of them were then taken to Simunjan police station to be issued compounds and ordered to go back to Samarahan via the Jambatan Batang Sadong route.

In Kuantan, 16 individuals were issued compounds for violating the CMCO by gathering at a house in KotaSAS here at midnight last night.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said police detained the six men and 10 women, including five Orang Asli aged between 17 and 63, in the 12.30 am raid.

“They were found gathering at home while drinking alcohol, and urine tests also showed seven of them positive for drugs,” he said in a press statement today. — Bernama