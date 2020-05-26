Terengganu grocery store owner issued with RM10,000 compound for selling overpriced masks

Vendors holding face masks wait for customers outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

CHUKAI, May 26 — A grocery store owner has been slapped with a RM10,000 compound for allegedly selling face masks above the specified price.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Terengganu director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said that upon inspection, the ministry’s enforcement personnel found that the owner, a 45-year-old woman, had sold 70 units of three-ply face masks at RM2.40 per unit.

“Items worth RM168 were seized and the 12.30 pm inspection today was carried out in accordance with Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“If convicted, a maximum fine of up to RM100,000 or three years’ jail or both can be imposed on the individual,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the retail sales price of controlled face masks were RM0.15 for a unit of one-ply mask, RM0.20 for a unit of two-ply mask, RM1.50 for a unit of three-ply mask and RM6 per unit for N95-type.

Meanwhile, Saharuddin said that during the movement control order (MCO) period, the Terengganu KPDNHEP had carried out 5,798 inspections involving 87 cases with a compound value of RM33,000.

In addition, action had been taken on a total of 205 complaints received from the public. — Bernama