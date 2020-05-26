CMCO: No more ‘four people per vehicle’ limit starting May 27, says senior minister (VIDEO)

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The government has announced that they are lifting the reduced passenger limit during the CMCO which will allow private vehicles to carry more passengers up to its permitted capacity. When the CMCO took effect on May 4, the authorities had relaxed restrictions by allowing vehicles to carry up to four family members in a single car.

The latest change for private vehicles has been reflected on the latest amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within infected local areas) Regulations 2020. Do note that all passengers must be from the same household. The new regulation will come into effect tomorrow, May 27, 2020.

Although the limit has been removed, all vehicles are only allowed to carry up to the maximum permitted occupancy. For example, for a 7-seater MPV, the driver is only allowed to bring up to 6 passengers. For a vehicle that has a maximum capacity of 5 people, the driver is only permitted to bring up to 4 passengers from the same household.

At today’s National Security Council press briefing, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has mentioned that private vehicles can carry passengers up to its allowed capacity under the Road Transport Act 1983 [Act 333]. The minister stressed that all passengers must be family members and staying in the same house. He reminded that the maximum number of people in a vehicle must be in accordance with the permitted passenger capacity set by the Land Transportation Authority.

Do note that e-hailing services such as Grab still has a 2-passenger per ride limit. Both drivers and passengers must wear a face mask at all times and they must bring their own hand sanitisers. — SoyaCincau