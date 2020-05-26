38 detained in Melaka for breaching CMCO rules to photograph lotus flowers

A total of 38 individuals were arrested for gathering to take photograph of the lotus flower scenery at the catchment area in Taman Semabok Perdana today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, May 26 — A total of 38 individuals were arrested for gathering to take photograph of the lotus flower scenery at the catchment area in Taman Semabok Perdana today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the offenders were nabbed in a Covid-19 and Hari Raya Crime Prevention operation at about noon.

Of the total, 20 individuals were issued a compound of RM1,000 each under Regulation 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, and were punishable under Regulation 15 (1) of the same regulation.

“Police acted based on the public information that some people had gathered to take photographs of lotus flowers at the catchment area and did not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry.

“All of them including the 20 individuals who were issued compounds and brought to Melaka Tengah district police headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, in Kepala Batas, six individuals in Kampung Padang Benggali, Penaga, were slapped with a compound of RM1,000 each for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said they were arrested for travelling interstate without authorisation and visiting a relative on the third day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in a raid at 3 pm today.

A total of 10 policemen were deployed to monitor residential areas around Seberang Prai Utara including Kepala Batas, Bertam, and Tasek Gelugor to ensure people abide by the SOP, he told reporters here today.

Noorzainy said since the first day of Hari Raya until noon today, police had detained and issued compound to 101 people for violating the CMCO. — Bernama