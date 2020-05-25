Survey shows majority of youths agree Covid-19 stimulus package can boost economy

A survey conducted by the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES) from April 14 to 24 found that 97. 2 per cent of the 2,928 respondents felt the government’s efforts would help them counter the impact of Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The majority of youths feel the Economic Stimulus Package will counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and boost the national economy.

A survey conducted by the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES) from April 14 to 24 found that 97. 2 per cent of the 2,928 respondents felt the government’s efforts would help them counter the impact of Covid-19.

The survey covered the initiatives in all three packages announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, namely the Stimulus Package on March 16, the PRE Prihatin Rakyat (PRIHATIN) package on March 27 and the Supplementary PRIHATIN package on April 6.

Youths between the age of 15 and 30 years were also satisfied with the government’s handling of the outbreak, with 89.4 per cent saying they agreed with the measures imposed by the government.

However, IYRES chief executive officer Dr P. Vellapandian said there was 2.8 per cent of the respondents who felt that there were weaknesses in the management of the aid given by the government.

This included ‘blind spots’ in target groups such as the aid not reaching everyone who was eligible, communications issues, weaknesses in the delivery process, short-term aid, and limitations of infrastructure.

Speaking to Bernama, he said the recommendations also included monitoring of the price of goods, more job opportunities, increasing security in housing areas, and providing discounts in education fees.

He added that Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican had submitted the findings of the survey to the Cabinet last Wednesday. — Bernama