Police: Homeless man from Sabah found dead in Serdang, believed murdered

Police said members of the public lodged a police report in Serdang after they found the body of a homeless man with trauma injuries on the body and head. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SERDANG, May 25 — Passers-by here came across the body of a homeless man from Sabah early this morning who was believed to have been murdered, said Serdang District Police Chief ACP Ismadi Borhan today.

He said members of the public lodged a police report at about 9am after they found the body with trauma injuries on the body and head.

“We believe the victim who was homeless, died within 24 hours. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a press conference today.

He added that initial investigations found that the victim, 41, from Sabah, was often seen in the area since a month ago.

He said police investigations so far did not find a weapon, and only a mattress believed to be the victim’s was found in a drain in front of a bus stop. — Bernama