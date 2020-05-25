Johor police foil attempt to smuggle RM1.9m drugs to Indonesia

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two men were arrested in the early hours of the morning. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 25 — Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 47.6 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM1.9 million following the arrest of two local men aged 22 and 29, at Teluk Sengat, Kota Tinggi, near here on Friday, May 22.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two men were arrested in the early hours of the morning by a police team from the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters.

Other than the drugs, police also confiscated a Perodua Myvi car, a Yamaha LC motorcycle, a fibre boat and a Yamaha boat engine worth RM73,000.

“The drugs were believed to have been obtained from Kuala Lumpur. They had altered the floor of the boat to hide the drugs before smuggling it into Indonesia.

“They (the syndicate) was believed to have been smuggling drugs since March but their acivities were disrupted by the movement control order, and now after two months, they are back in action,” he said at a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan said the results of urine tests conducted on the two men were negative for drugs but one had a previous criminal record for housebreaking.

The two suspects have been remanded for seven days from May 23 until 29 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama