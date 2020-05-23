Communications minister: Govt to boost digital connectivity to revive Malaysia’s economy

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said good and comprehensive digital connectivity is not only facilitating the people in their daily activities but it is critical to revive the country’s economy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Digital connectivity is a vital aspect in the daily lives of the people, more so when the country is facing the threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement today said good and comprehensive digital connectivity is not only facilitating the people in their daily activities but it is critical to revive the country’s economy.

“Yesterday (May 22) , I held a meeting with representatives of various ministries, and agencies among them, Education Ministry, Higher Education Ministry, Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) on digital connectivity,” he added.

Saifuddin said the meeting was aimed at finding the best solutions so that the country’s digital infrastructure would be further enhanced in terms of coverage, quality and level of capability.

It is also to assist the people, traders and all involved to better carry out their daily lives and businesses following the preventive measures taken to combat Covid-19 outbreak, he said.

He said improvements to digital connectivity would assist the country’s economy as it involved various investments apart from providing employment to the people.

It must be stressed that in the education sector there is a need for pupils and tertiary students to continue their studies away from schools or campuses, Saifuddin added.

In this regard, he said access to quality and affordable broadband service is vital, he said.

The minister added that the digitalisation of the small and medium industry is also important considering the sector creates employment opportunities and is a major contributor to the country’s economy.

Efforts in e-commerce should also be stepped up so that the community could participate and seek new markets in the digital economy especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He said among the driving factors for the success of digital economy, is the protection of consumers.

As such issues raised by buyers such as billing, coverage and so on should be taken seriously, said Saifuddin.

He said the meeting also agreed that a comprehensive approach should be taken by all service providers to ensure the rights of consumers are protected.

He added that the meeting also agreed on the cooperation of various parties including the local authorities and state governments as well as other agencies to facilitate the construction of digital infrastructure.

“I welcome the calls and proposals made at the meeting and would ensure the matters would be resolved through consensus on various platforms,” he said. — Bernama