CMCO: Roadblocks in operation all over Malaysia on Aidilfitri, says Bukit Aman

Police and army activity at a roadblock during movement control order (MCO) April 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Police have denied allegations that there will be no roadblocks across the country on Hari Raya tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said the roadblocks would be conducted as usual and the number maybe increased if needed.

Roadblocks would continue to be in operation at existing locations and thorough inspections as well as compounds would be imposed on people trying to cross between states, he added.

“They will also be directed to make a U-turn,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bernama today reported that traffic flow at the Jalan Duta toll plaza increased by noon compared to the morning.

Checks from 9am to 1pm found that many drivers were ordered to make a U-turn because they did not have valid documents to travel inter-state.

In this regard, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said traffic to the East Coast at Gombak Toll Plaza was slow as the roadblock was placed to stop attempts to travel inter-state.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,613 vehicles were ordered to turn back on Friday for trying to cross state. — Bernama