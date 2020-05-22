KL businessman with ‘Datuk’ title pleads not guilty to pawning fake gold, involving more than RM1.3m

Rozaini Rosidin, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Syafeera Mohd Said. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A businessman with a “Datuk” title was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today with nine counts of cheating by pawning fake gold causing losses amounting to more than RM1.3 million.

Rozaini Rosidin, 48, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

On all nine counts, the man was charged with deceiving Nor Syafizah Mohamad, 27, who was then a teller at the Taman Selaseh branch Ar Rahnu Xchange, by pawning the gold weighing 9,774.81gm, prompting the woman to hand him over cash of RM1,305, 480, which she would not have if she knew she was deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Taman Selaseh branch Ar Rahnu Xchange in Gombak here between January 10, 2018 and September 13, 2019.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

The businessman, represented by lawyer R. Vikraman, was allowed bail of RM130,000 in one surety for all charges and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first of every month pending disposal of the case.

The businessman failed to post bail.

The court set June 29 for mention. — Bernama