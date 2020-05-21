Teenagers among 43 plead guilty to violating CMCO in Johor

All accused, aged between 15 and 25, entered the plea after the charges were read out separately before Judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff. — Reuters pic

KOTA TINGGI, May 21 ― A total of 43 individuals including 11 local teenagers and one Myanmar teen pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to violating the conditional movement control Order (CMCO) on Sunday.

According to the charge sheet, all of them had gathered to attend a closed party at a house in Taman Sri Penawar, Bandar Penawar, near here, at 2am on May 17, in violation of Regulation 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The court then fined 31 individuals between RM700 and RM800 in default of 20 days in jail.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the 11 local teenagers, aged 15 to 17, a RM500 bail in one surety each and a RM1,000 bail in one Malaysian surety for the 17-year-old Myanmar teen and fixed September 14 for sentencing.

The Myanmar teen also pleaded guilty under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after the teen tested positive for cannabis. ― Bernama