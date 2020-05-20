Perikatan govt claims King’s address ‘evidence of legitimacy’

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s opening speech of the first meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament on Monday is clear evidence of the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government which was formed in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution.

In a joint statement today, political leaders from PN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said the royal address was also a shot in the arm for the PN government to continue serving the people.

“The most important thing for the government is to carry out the trust to ensure the well-being of the people,” it said.

The joint statement was signed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president ; Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang; Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili; Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Gapari Kitingan and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Abang Zohari Tun Abang Openg.

The PN government also concurred with His Majesty’s request that priority should always be given to the well-being of the people.

In the royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah, among other things, said the appointment of the eighth prime minister was made after political parties were given ample time to gauge support and field their candidates in a democratic manner.

He also urged politicians not to drag the country into political turmoil once again, especially at a time when people were faced with a difficult future amid the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama