Duo sought after footage of cop shooting at speeding vehicle goes viral (VIDEO)

The traffic policeman opened fire on the vehicle's front tyres in a bid to force the suspects to surrender.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Two male suspects are being sought by the authorities after video footage depicting a traffic police personnel firing two shots at their vehicle for evading arrest and attempting to mow him down went viral on social media earlier today.

In confirming the incident and footage, City Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Zulkifly Yahya said the incident took place in Jalan Kampung Padang Balang, Sentul last Monday.

“During the 4.30pm incident, a traffic personnel on point duty spotted a black Nissan Teana speeding through a red light at the Jalan Genting Klang-Jalan Air Panas traffic light intersection.

“The personnel then attempted to stop the vehicle with his motorcycle but the suspects refused to do so and tried to run the personnel off the road while hitting several other vehicles along Jalan Gombak heading towards Kg Padang Balang,” he said in a statement here.

Explaining further, Zulkifly said the officer then stopped his motorcycle by the roadside as traffic was congested and attempted again to detain the suspects but failed.

“The officer then fired two shots at the vehicle’s front tyres to defend himself from being hit but the suspects continued to speed through until they reached the Duta–Ulu Klang Expressway,” he said.

Later, Zulkifly said the suspects’ vehicle was found abandoned at the highway’s divider and a packet of syabu was also subsequently discovered inside the vehicle following a search.

Initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was not previously reported stolen and registered to a woman in Senai, Johor.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

In the 42-second footage, a traffic police officer could be seen trailing the suspects’ vehicle as they weaved through traffic.

At times, the vehicle could be seen driving dangerously into the opposing lane while the officer gave chase.

Halfway through the footage, the officer could be seen disembarking from his motorcycle and firing two shots at the vehicle’s front right tyre to force the suspects’ surrender.

Despite being shot at, the vehicle continued to weave through traffic with the officer failing to keep up on foot as the footage ended.



