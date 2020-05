Health director Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said that out of the 31, ten were imported cases while 21 were locally transmitted. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysia recorded 31 new Covid-19 cases today bringing the total number of cases to 7,009, while no new deaths have been reported.

Health director Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said that out of the 31, ten were imported cases while 21 were locally transmitted.

“Out of the 31, ten were non-Malaysians. We have also discharged 60 people bringing the number of active cases to 5,706,” he said.

The total number of deaths is at 114.

