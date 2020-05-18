Shah Alam police bust two robbery groups, nab four for drug offences

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib speaks to the media at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM May 18 — Police have smashed two robbery groups with the arrest of six individuals, including a foreign woman, during the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO (CMCO) periods here.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said they busted the first group when they raided a parking lot in Padang Jawa here on Wednesday following several motorcycle thefts which occurred there during the MCO.

“In the 4pm raid, police arrested three local men and a foreign woman in a car parked in the lot. Upon inspecting the car, police found various tools believed to be for stealing motorcycles and for breaking into premises,” he told a media conference here today.

He said police also found several stolen items, including two motorcycles, two helmets, 10 watches, eight pairs of shoes and a laptop.

He said that with the arrests, police believe they have solved nine robbery and motorcycle theft cases around Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. All the suspects, aged 20 to 33, have been remanded until tomorrow under Section 379A/457 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the second robbery group was busted after police arrested two men in their 20s in a house here and confiscated various tools, including two knives.

Baharudin said further investigations revealed that the two men were believed to have been responsible for six robbery cases involving 24-hour convenient stores around Shah Alam and Klang Selatan. They have been remanded until Thursday under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

In another development, he said police seized various drugs worth nearly RM30,000 and detained four men, aged between 27 and 40, in three separate arrests near Sections U12 and Section 32 recently.

On May 9, police arrested two locals aged 27 and 40 in Section U12 and found 110 transparent plastic packages containing RM5,500 worth of heroin in their vehicle.

“A police patrol team found the suspects’ vehicle parked suspiciously by the roadside at about 3pm. An inspection found the drugs hidden in a suitcase in the car.

“Both suspects were arrested for drug trafficking and have been arraigned in court under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 on Thursday,” he said.

On May 12, a 33-year-old local man was nabbed at a house in Section 32 here at 10 pm and police found 99.1 grams of syabu worth RM13,000.

He said the man, who had four previous criminal records and one drug-related record, had been remanded until tomorrow to assist in investigations of the case under Section 39B of ADB 1952.

“The third arrest, made on Friday (May 15) at 1.40am, involved a man in his 30s at Jalan Dato Yusuf Shahbudin, Klang. Police also seized four bottles of liquid believed to contain ganja.

“Investigations led police to his home in Taman Sentosa, Klang, where police found 400 millilitres of liquid, believed to be ganja, in 40 bottles. The suspect is remanded for investigation under Section 12(3) of the ADB 1952,” he said. — Bernama