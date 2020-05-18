Penang Muslims not allowed to visit graves on Aidilfitri, says state Islamic religious council

The Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery in Kuala Lumpur. Muslims in Penang are not allowed to visit the graves on Aidilfitri throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, May 18 — Muslims in Penang are not allowed to visit the graves on Aidilfitri throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president, said visiting graves is a “sunat” (recommended) practice, therefore Muslims in the state are advised to postpone it.

He said the recitation of “talkin” during funerals are also not allowed throughout the CMCO period in the efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Guidelines for other activities are still being formulated and will be announced within one or two days,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zakiyuddin who is also the chairman of Zakat Pulau Pinang (ZPP) handed over house key replicas to five asnaf families. They are the recipients of its housing aid, worth RM57,515.86 for each family.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said ZPP aimed at building 40 unit of houses a year for the asnaf in its efforts to end abject poverty in the state.

“Each house is 800 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and the five houses are worth RM287,579.30.

“The main requirement for this aid is that they don’t own a house or the house they are living in is in a very poor condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shawai Dahaman, a 61-year-old pensioner said he was grateful for the aid and that this year’s Aidilfitri festive season would be a different experience for him and his family, celebrating it in their new home. — Bernama