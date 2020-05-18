Khalid Samad’s former aide, married couple nabbed in probe on alleged graft

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the three were arrested to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The political secretary to former Federal Territories minister Khalid Abdul Samad as well as a married couple have been detained to facilitate investigations into an architectural firm’s complaint about a fake development order (DO).

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the three were arrested to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He told this to Bernama yesterday when asked about the arrest of a former political secretary to an ex-minister under the administration of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Mohd Zakaria, however, declined to elaborate.

Yesterday, the media reported that three individuals, namely a married couple, aged 66 and 43 years, and a 53-year-old political secretary to a former minister were arrested for suspected involvement in a fraud case regarding development plan approval.

Meanwhile, Khalid confirmed that his former political secretary had been remanded by police yesterday following a complaint from an architectural firm claiming to have received a fake DO from a “broker”.

“I cannot say more than that because the case is still under police investigation. I was told that the ‘broker’ received millions of ringgit by selling his (the aide’s) name,” he said in a posting on his Twitter page yesterday. — Bernama