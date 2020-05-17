Kedah state govt will be fair to all, says new MB Sanusi

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is sworn in as the new Kedah Mentri Besar May 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 17 — The new Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has pledged to administer the state government with respect, fairness and equality for all.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Jeneri assemblyman, said that there would be no mistreatment or injustice to any party including political appointees of the previous government.

“With regard to the development projects undertaken by the previous government, there are programmes that we will continue, while others may require improvement.

“There are also sectors that may require us to press the total reset button but this will be carried out with utmost care, with the people’s well-being as our priority,” he said at his first press conference after taking his oath of office as the 14th Kedah mentri besar at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

In the meantime, he said, the new administration would always be committed to continue cooperation with the prime minister, ministers and the entire federal government machinery in managing the state government.

“At the state level, we understand the important role of the Kedah Civil Service (KCS) as the backbone of the state’s administration, hence, its role and position will always be respected,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the allocation of seats for state executive council (exco), Muhammad Sanusi said decisions had been made by the leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the federal level.

“We have already discussed it but the decision (on exco appointment) has been made at the federal level so we will follow suit. The exco members’ swearing-in ceremony will be held as soon as possible,” he said.

On the challenges he faced as he was appointed as mentri besar during the Covid-19 pandemic, Muhammad Sanusi said he would face all these difficulties with the people of Kedah.

He said the focus would be on helping people adversely affected by the outbreak, especially small businesses.

On behalf of Kedah PAS and PN, Muhammad Sanusi expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, for giving his consent on his appointment to lead the new state government.

“I am looking forward to continuous cooperation between the state and federal civil servants, working together and working hard to drive the state’s economic growth.

“To former mentri besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and former exco members, who are now in the opposition, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the services rendered to the people and the state,” he said. — Bernama