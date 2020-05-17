Domestic Trade Ministry waiting for hospital explanation on pricey face masks

A private hospital in Kuala Lumpur allegedly increased the price of three-ply masks for patients receiving treatment. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, May 17 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is still waiting for an explanation from a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur which had allegedly increased the price of three-ply masks for patients receiving treatment.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the ministry has begun investigations on the matter and would only take further action after receiving feedback from the hospital.

“The price fixed for one facemask is RM1.50 and I was made to understand that the private hospital had set the price at RM11.20 per piece and that should not have happened,” he told the media after conducting price checks at the Giant supermarket and Sena market here today.

He said KPDNHEP had visited the hospital following public complaints and the case is investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

In another development, Rosol said essential items are sufficient nationwide for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

He said the ministry has discovered price hikes for chicken up to RM9.60 per kilogramme (kg) instead of the ceiling price of RM6 per kg, and has issued 103 notices to date.

“We hope consumers will to continue to inform to KPDNHEP (of price hikes) so that action can be taken against defiant traders,” said Rosol, who expects more such offences as Raya approaches, and advised consumers to practice wise spending by comparing prices. — Bernama