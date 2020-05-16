Johor exco lodges police report on Facebook post ridiculing permission for Friday prayers

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi (pic) filed the report at the Kulai District Police Headquarters here at 9am this morning. — Bernama pic

KULAI, May 16 — Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi today lodged a police report in relation to the viral statement uploaded by an individual on Facebook ridiculing the permission to allow a 12-person congregation to perform the Friday prayers in this state.

The state executive councillor (exco) filed the report at the Kulai District Police Headquarters here at 9am this morning. Kulai police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow confirmed receiving the report.

When met by reporters after filing the report, Tosrin said the individual’s action disrespected the sanctity of Islam and violated the order issued by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“It is in contempt of Islam and a violation to the order decreed by the Johor Sultan because the 12-person congregation was approved by His Highness and was decided by the Johor Islamic Affairs Fatwa Committee.

“It feels like this decision is looked upon as trivial and people are ready to make judgements without thinking about the consequences,” he said, adding that he hoped for an immediate investigation and stern action against the individual.

The Facebook posting has been made viral since it was alledgely uploaded by the individual on May 13.

On Wednesday, Tosrin had notified that the state is allowing 12-person Fridays prayers in mosques and suraus, starting yesterday and throughout the Conditioned movement control order period. — Bernama