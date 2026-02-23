SARIKEI, Feb 23 — A motorcyclist was killed, while three drivers escaped unhurt in two separate road accidents in Jalan Kelupu, Bintangor, about 19km from here today.

Meradong police chief DSP Tansli Mering said 26-year-old motorcyclist Mohd Fikri Jemat died when he lost control of his machine and crashed into a rubbish bin at about 6am.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers from the Bintangor Health Clinic at 6.19am, and the body was taken to the Sarikei Hospital,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the victim, who was riding his motorcycle from Sibu towards Bintangor, lost control of the machine, skidded and crashed into a rubbish bin, adding that the incident did not involve any other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the second accident, involving three vehicles, occurred at about 6.40 am, about a kilometre away from the first incident.

He said the three-vehicle collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton, heading from Bintangor to Sibu, lost control of the pickup truck, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and crash into a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Myvi.

“However, none of the drivers suffered any injuries,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Legal Notice 166/1959 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama