KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 23 — A Terengganu state executive council (exco) member who was previously detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be charged tomorrow.

According to a source, the man in his 60s will be charged at the Sessions Court here at 9am.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

Yesterday, a source said the suspect is believed to have abused his position as an Exco member and chairman of the board of a company by instructing that his two children be employed at two state government subsidiaries.

The state assemblyman was detained yesterday after giving his statement at the MACC office in Kemaman over the offences allegedly committed in 2018 and 2020. — Bernama