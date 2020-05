Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 36 new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were reported in Malaysia — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 36 new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were reported in Malaysia as of noon today.

Out of the 36 cases, 28 are non-Malaysians, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,304.

“Fourteen cases are being treated at intensive care units, with five in need of ventilators.

“No deaths were reported today,” he said during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

MORE TO COME