Ministry to decide on SOP for filming activities soon

PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will soon decide on a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be adhered to by the creative industry players for filming activities, during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The ministry in a statement today said the SOP proposal has been tabled for consideration at the Special Ministerial Committee meeting on the movement control order (MCO) today.

“However, the meeting will decide on the implementation of the SOP soon after reviewing the impact of the CMCO implementation and the reopening of economic sectors,” it said.

The ministry had received applications from various associations for permission to conduct filming activities during the CMCO, it added.

KKMM had also studied various SOP proposals for filming activities, received from local film producers association and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

“The Ministry will continue to strive to ensure the rapid expansion of the Creative Industry to enable it to contribute to the economic development of the country,” the statement said.

Two days ago Film Director’s Association of Malaysia (FDAM) president, Ahmad Ibrahim, better known as Mat London, on his Facebook page called on the related ministries to lift the restrictions to enable the artiste community to carry on with their filming activities, adding that they were prepared to abide by the SOPs set. — Bernama