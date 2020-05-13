Malaysia records two Covid-19 deaths today, one of them under police investigation

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 37 Covid-19 cases today and registered two deaths among patients. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia recorded 37 Covid-19 cases today and registered two deaths among patients, with one case being investigated by the police, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that one of the deceased was found dead in Rompin, Pahang, and as such, police investigations had commenced. The deceased was found positive for Covid-19 yesterday, and the source of his infection is still being investigated.

“As of May 13, 2020 at 12pm, there were 37 new cases reported, of which 21 were among non-Malaysian nationals. It should be noted that of the 37 new cases reported today, there are four import cases and 33 local transmission cases.

“Thus, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia are 6,779 cases and the number of active cases with Covid- 19 are 1,387 cases. To date, 16 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of these, four cases require ventilators.

“The 110th death (Case 6,743) was a 30-year-old Malaysian citizen who was found dead in Rompin, Pahang. The Covid-19 sample test results obtained during the autopsy were positive on May 12, 2020. The case is under investigation by the police and the Rompin Health Office. The cause of the infection is still under investigation,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the 111th death meanwhile (Case 5,195) was a 90-year-old Malaysian citizen with a history of hypertension and chronic respiratory disease.

He was treated at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on April 16, 2020 and passed away on May 13, 2020 at 10.36am.

